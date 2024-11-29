‘Stabbed lover’: Arrested boyfriend turned killer in vlogger’s murder case

Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) The Bengaluru Police have cracked the sensational murder case of a vlogger and counsellor, Maya Gogoi, from Assam and arrested her boyfriend-turned-killer from Devanahalli, in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday.

The suspected killer is identified as Aarav Hanoy from Kerala and has confessed to the murder of Maya Gogoi, claiming that he killed her after getting enraged over a personal quarrel.

“The suspected killer had confessed to the murder. We do not know whether he had planned the murder beforehand. His statements need to be verified scientifically and later we can come to a conclusion on the motive of the murder,” said DCP (East) Devaraju.

He added that the investigations so far revealed that the accused had reached the Bengaluru railway station after committing the crime, adding that he had gone to Madhya Pradesh and from there he had gone to Uttar Pradesh and reached Varanasi and came back to Bengaluru.

“The accused was detected to be staying near Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru. He was arrested in the evening and subjected to a preliminary investigation. no one has given him shelter. Maya and Aarav had checked into the service apartment on November 23, they had a fight over personal matters. The accused had ordered a knife and nylon rope on Zepto and stabbed her to death. The next day he escaped from the scene. We will complete the arrest formalities by tomorrow and take him into the police custody,” DCP stated.

He said that at 8.30 AM he left the service apartment on November 26.

“We had formed three teams to nab him. One team had gone to Kerala state. Another had gone to the north Karnataka region and other places and launched a hunt for him,” said the DCP.

The investigations so far revealed that this person had come to Bengaluru from Kerala six months ago. He was carrying out an internship in a company and receiving a Rs 15,000 salary per month.

The deceased woman was working with a counselling centre in Jayanagar and HSR Layout localities in Bengaluru. They got introduced to each other six months ago through Bumble App. They exchanged their numbers and developed acquaintances.

The shocking incident had come to light in Indiranagar police station limits on Nov 26.

The probe revealed that Aarav Hanoy had spent two days with the body of Maya Gogoi, and most of the time he was just smoking cigarettes while sitting in front of the corpse.

The deceased Maya lived with her sister in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. Maya had called her sister and informed her that she wouldn't come home as she was attending an office party on November 22.

Later, she sent another message on November 23 stating that she would not come to the residence as she was partying that night as well. Maya’s sister knew about the relationship.

They had checked into the service apartment on November 23. The CCTV footage showed Maya walking with him into the room happily without tension.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

