SSC job case: Leftists sabotaging teacher's protest from inside, says Bengal LoP

Kolkata, July 15 (IANS) West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, said on Tuesday that the ongoing protest by "untainted" teachers losing their jobs, following a Supreme Court order in April this year cancelling 25,753 school jobs in the state, is being sabotaged from inside allegedly by several "leftist-minded persons", who are part of the protest programmes.

LoP Adhikari also advised the protesting "untainted" teachers to ensure that the steering of the protest does not ultimately come under the control of these leftist-minded persons and claimed that these persons were clandestinely ensuring that the protest against the West Bengal government did not take an effective shape.

According to the Leader of the Opposition, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee knows the trick of destabilising any protest directed either against her government or her party.

"These leftist persons are clandestinely assisting the Chief Minister's ploy in the matter," LoP Adhikari said.

He had also cautioned that it was because of the influence of these leftist-minded persons that the spontaneous public outcry and mass movement over the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in April last year fizzled out after one point of time.

"Unless the protesting 'untainted' teachers identify these persons and ensure that the steering of the movement is not in their hands, there is every possibility that the teachers' movement on this issue will meet the same fate as the R.G. Kar protest," the LoP said.

He advised the protesting teachers to seek support and assistance from a nationalist force like the BJP to carry forward their protest in a prolonged manner.

"All I want to assure you is that you are not alone in this movement and BJP is always there to support you," LoP Adhikari added.

