SS-UBT screams 'goonda raj' as Shiv Sena worker clobbers man in car in Raigad

Raigad (Maharashtra), Sep 11 (IANS) The Shiv Sena-UBT on Wednesday criticised the ruling ally Shiv Sena after a man was seen brutally clobbering another man sitting in a car in the middle of a road in Neral town.

The SS-UBT posted a viral social media video of the incident that took place a couple of days ago with a screaming header: "Goonda raj in Maharashtra", and slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In the video, an unidentified person is seen repeatedly dealing blows with a rod to another unknown person sitting in his white car, while a woman is heard shouting for help.

The SS-UBT alleged that the assailant was one Shiva, a bodyguard of Shiv Sena MLA from Karjat-Khalapur, Mahendra Thorve.

However, on Wednesday, Thorve said in a statement that the purported Shiva was not his bodyguard and he had no links with him, though both the men were his party activists, and the victim was also related to the MLA.

He also slammed the SS-UBT for a deliberate conspiracy to spread fake information to malign his image, and said the incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Neral Police Station in Raigad.

Posting the video on its official party handle, the SS-UBT said that the law and order in the state has deteriorated, and the government is blind to the plight of the people.

"The man's wife and children were crying for help, but nobody dared to go and assist them… the law is in tatters here, and people are suffering. This is not just the situation in Karjat, but hooliganism has increased across the state! Waiting for law and order! Because the leader of gangsters is illegally occupying the post of CM," said the SS-UBT.

In recent weeks, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi allies -- SS-UBT, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party-SP -- have regularly targeted the government for rising crimes and atrocities against women, especially after the alleged rape of two kindergarten school girls in Badlapur in mid-August, erupting into a nationwide furore.

