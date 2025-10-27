Sriya Reddy calls 'They call him OG' director Sujeeth as one of “The last few good men standing"

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Sriya Reddy, who played the pivotal role of Geetha in the Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'They call him OG', has now penned a touching birthday greeting to the film's director Sujeeth, in which she has called the director as one of the "last few good men standing".

Taking to her X timeline on Monday to pen a birthday post for director Sujeeth, the actress wrote, "There is a saying “The last few good men standing" that’s you @sujeethsign - one of the nicest human beings. Wishing you just not success but loads of happiness and love. You deserve everything and more ! Happy birthday can’t wait to see what your next is gonna be as your potential is far greater than what we have seen … One of the coolest and most well dressed directors on set. Will be your biggest cheer leader."

It may be recalled that the actress had earlier too penned a note of appreciation for the entire unit of the film, saying she "must have done something right in life !" to have worked with them.

Taking to her X timeline, Sriya Reddy had then said, "Working with great actors … sorry wonderful human beings on the set #theycallhimog has made the experience even more sweeter and grateful !

"#pawankalyan sir is such a warm and most endearing person spreads his wings for everyone to come and take shelter under his wings ! #emraanhashmi @therealemraan was such a lovely and wonderful person. Just transformed once the camera’s were on, @joinprakashraj my family my friend is special and always will be, @imarjundas - he’s the sweetest warmest most gentle human, baby Arjun was the cutest, @harishuthamanofficial my friend and a brilliant actor ! I am so humbled and truly grateful to this amazing team of just wonderful humans ! Must have done something right in life!"

Sriya Reddy had also penned a long post of appreciation for Sujeeth. She had, in her post then, said, "Sujeeth’s writing of Geetha reminded me that strength on screen is built through courage off it. It takes a director with rare confidence to allow a woman to stand uncompromised, fierce and whole, inside the scale of a film like #OG, and then to allow her to hold her ground within a world as immense as this."

Thanking the director for giving her the character of Geetha, the actress said, "...channeling her has been an experience that will stay with me always."

She went on to say,"I always believe when you are a great human being great things happen and for me you are the sweetest most genuine person I’ve seen around so this success is truly deserving, your sheer hard work, faith and lot of sacrifices , you are testimony of that ! #TheyCallHimOG."

'They call him OG', which was directed by Sujeeth, featured Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film had cinematography by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing by Navin Nooli.

The film, which was high on action, was originally slated to hit screens worldwide on September 27 last year. However, its release was delayed and it eventually hit screens almost a year later on September 25.

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