Sriti Jha enjoying wholesome Goan cuisine with family

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress Sriti Jha has shared a glimpse of her vacation in Goa with her family, showcasing their enjoyment of the local cuisine.

Taking to Instagram, where she has 2.6 million followers, Sriti posted a series of photos.

In the pictures, the actress is seen posing with her parents and her sister Meenakshi on the beach.

For the beach vacation, Sriti opted for a pink and white striped shirt dress, a minimal makeup look, and kept her hair open.

The photos also include snapshots of the wholesome Goan meals the family enjoyed together.

The last photo features Sriti taking a dip in the pool.

The post is captioned: "Jhamela in Goa!"

Sriti, who hails from Bihar, is best known for her portrayal of Pragya Arora Mehra in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya'.

The actress made her acting debut in 2007 with the teen drama 'Dhoom Machaao Dhoom', where she played the role of Malini Sharma.

Sriti then took on roles such as Sunaina in 'Jiya Jale', Princess Suhani in 'Shaurya Aur Suhani', Sudha in 'Jyoti', Sandhya Savratkar Pradhan in 'Rakt Sambandh', and Jhanvi Dobriyal / Sia Pratapsingh in 'Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?'

In 2022, she participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' and the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'.

Currently, the actress is seen in the show 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye', playing the lead role of Amruta. The show also features Arjit Taneja as Virat and Angad Hasija as Abhiraj. The show airs on Zee TV.

Apart from her acting career, the 38-year-old also recites poems and performs live shows. In January 2021, she recited a poem titled 'Confessions Of An Asexual Romantic'"

She also made a cameo appearance in the romantic drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

