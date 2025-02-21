Srinagar traders appeal to tourists to not consume alcohol during Kashmir stay

Srinagar, Feb 21 (IANS) A traders association in Srinagar's historic Lal Chowk on Friday put out an appeal to the tourists to not consume alcohol or drugs and avoid smoking and spitting on the roads during their visit to Kashmir.

A large signboard was put up near the Clock Tower in Lal Chowk by the local traders today, which said: "Welcome, dear tourists. The Traders Association Central Lal Chowk invites you to experience the beauty of our heaven on Earth! For a memorable and enjoyable trip, we kindly request: Love & cherish your family."

"Avoid liquor, drugs, spitting on the roads and smoking. Respect our culture and traditions. Stay blessed and enjoy time in our enchanting city! Thank You."

A debate has been recently generated in Kashmir about imposing a ban on liquor in the Valley.

This debate was initially triggered by a bill submitted to the Assembly Speaker by ruling National Conference (NC) MLA, Ahsan Pardesi seeking to ban the sale of alcohol in J&K.

Senior religious leader, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq later issued a statement, saying: "To say that J&K is a tourist state and liquor should be allowed here is unfortunate. We condemn it."

Mirwaiz Umer was reacting to a statement purportedly attributed to NC spokesman and MLA, Tanvir Sadiq in which he was quoted as saying that alcohol should not be banned in J&K since it is a tourist state.

However, Sadiq immediately issued a clarification after the statement by the Mirwaiz, saying that he was against alcohol and was for an alcohol ban.

The debate has rekindled the memories of the early 1990s when separatist groups banned the sale and consumption of alcohol. The separatist campaign against alcohol started with the torching of liquor shops in Srinagar and a bomb blast in one of the liquor serving bars in the Polo View area of Srinagar city.

Women’s separatist group ‘Dukhtaran-e-Milat’ (Daughters of Faith) and the militant group ‘Allah Tigers’ spearheaded the separatist campaign for a ban on alcohol, cinema halls, video parlours and beauty parlours across the Valley during the heydays of violence here.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.