Sri Sri Ravi Shankar proposes university in Bihar, seeks govt land

Patna March 8 (IANS) Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has expressed his intention to establish a university in Bihar, urging the state government to provide land for this purpose.

“If the Bihar government gives land, we will open a university,” he stated while addressing his followers in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Saturday.

He emphasised that religion is not just about external rituals like wearing dhoti or shaving one's head. Instead, religion means knowledge and wisdom.

If the Bihar government agrees to allocate land, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s proposed university could become a major centre for education, culture, and spiritual learning in the state.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar expressed serious concern over the targeting of Hindus in Bangladesh and appealed to the Indian government to take necessary steps to address the situation.

He dismissed those attacking Sanatan Dharma as fools, comparing their efforts to throwing a stone at the sun. He highlighted the historical resilience of Sanatan Dharma, citing the failed attempts to destroy the Somnath temple.

He urged Hindus to take pride in their culture and not hesitate to openly embrace their religious identity.

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has raised concerns over the increasing cases of heart attacks among India's youth.

Speaking in Patna, he also questioned the COVID-19 vaccine's role in this trend and advised people to consider ozone therapy as a preventive measure.

On women empowerment on International Women’s Day, he stated: “Women should become self-reliant and step forward with confidence. We have launched many schemes, and they should lead in every field," he said, encouraging greater participation of women in all aspects of life.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is currently on a five-day tour of Patna. He is delivering spiritual discourses (Pravachan) at Gandhi Maidan, drawing a large number of followers.

Besides, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is also on a five-day tour of Bihar and currently doing Pravachan in Gopalganj district.

