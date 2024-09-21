Sri Lanka presidential election today; first after 2022 crisis

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) India’s neighbour Sri Lanka will elect its new President on Saturday in the island nation’s first election after its economic collapse in 2022.

As many as 38 candidates are in the fray for the top job in an election that will be keenly watched by India and China as the island nation is of strategic importance to both the countries.

India, which has traditional ties with Sri Lanka is concerned over China’s growing influence over the tiny nation in its neighbourhood.

Polling in Sri Lanka began at 7 A.M. (local time) and will end at 4 P.M.

Counting of votes will begin soon after and the results are expected to be announced on Sunday.

As many as 17 million people will cast their votes to elect their 10th President.

The key issues that have taken a precedence in these polls are mostly economy related as people battle inflation, food and fuel shortage.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe who is seeking re-election is the frontrunner in the race for the top job and is facing stiff competition from two other political heavyweights, namely Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna’s candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake who was leading opinion polls ahead of Saturday’s election and Sajith Premadasa who is the son of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa and the chief of the main Opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Who becomes the next President of Sri Lanka will be of importance to New Delhi as it is concerned about the growing influence of Beijing in a nation that had traditionally been a strong ally of India till its economic woes pushed it into China’s debt economy trap.

Out of all the presidential candidates in the fray today, Sajith Premadasa has been most critical of Beijing’s growing influence and involvement in Sri Lanka.

The two most powerful countries in the region are competing for a toehold in the island nation due to its strategic location for trade and military operations and who heads this key country is of vital importance for both the neighbours.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.