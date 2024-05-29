Watch: Virushka Enjoy Dinner Date with Close Friends in Mumbai

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma turned heads as they stepped out for dinner in Mumbai before Kohli heads to the T20 World Cup. The Indian cricket star and his wife were joined by close friends, former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge.

Videos and pictures of the dinner date went viral on social media, capturing Virat and Anushka leaving a Bandra eatery with Zaheer, Sagarika, and actor-cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur. Anushka looked stylish in a white shirt, blue denim, and heels, while Virat sported a black shirt and jeans.

Earlier this month, Anushka attended her first public event since giving birth to their son Akaay Kohli, supporting Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Gujarat Titans. Videos showcasing her radiant smile and enthusiasm at the Chinnaswamy Stadium went viral.

Although this marked her first stadium appearance, Anushka was joined by Virat and RCB teammates for her birthday celebrations, captured in a photo shared by player Faf du Plessis.

On her birthday, Virat expressed gratitude for Sharma's love and support in a heartfelt Instagram post. The couple's journey began with a chance encounter during a shampoo ad in 2013, leading to their fairytale wedding in 2017. Their family grew with daughter Vamika in 2021 and son Akaay this year.

Kohli recently won the IPL 2024 Orange Cap, scoring 741 runs in 15 matches with a century and five fifties. His aggressive approach helped RCB reach the playoffs after a slow start.

Now, Kohli will represent India in the ICC T20 World Cup starting June 1 in the West Indies and USA.

Anushka on the work front gears up for her acting comeback with the biopic "Chakda Xpress," portraying legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This project marks her return to the silver screen after "Zero."