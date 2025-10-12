Virat Kohli to Retire From IPL? RCB’s Future in Doubt

Speculation is mounting that Virat Kohli may retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The rumours come amid reports that Kohli has refused to renew a commercial contract associated with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of IPL 2026.

According to reports citing RevSportz journalist Rohit Juglan, Kohli was expected to review his contract before IPL season 19. However, recent claims suggest he has decided against it, casting doubt on his IPL future.

Beyond not renewing the contract, there is speculation that Kohli wants RCB to plan their future without using his image.

Neither Kohli nor RCB have confirmed the reports. It is worth noting that the Indian cricketer declined RCB captaincy last year, backing Rajat Patidar instead. Patidar went on to become RCB’s first captain to secure the franchise its maiden IPL title in 18 years.

Further reports indicate that Kohli may not continue in the IPL long after retiring from international cricket, unlike former Indian captain MS Dhoni. While Dhoni retired from T20 internationals in 2020, he continued to play in the IPL till 2025 and is expected to feature in 2026.

Juglan mentioned on his YouTube channel that Kohli is unlikely to continue for long once he retires from One-Day internationals for India.