Natasa Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Cryptic Post

Natasa Stankovic shared a post on "faith" amid rumors of her separation from Hardik Pandya.

On Instagram, model-actress Natasa Stankovic uploaded a photo of herself in a white kurta, posing in an elevator mirror, and another image of Jesus holding a child's hand, reflecting her religious beliefs. Before this, she had shared a Bible verse that captioned the photo in a pink outfit.

The couple, cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-actress Natasa Stankovic, tied the knot in 2020 after meeting at a party and having a son named Agastya Pandya. Rumours about their separation began circulating when Natasa removed "Pandya" from her Instagram name and deleted several photos of herself with Hardik, except a few featuring their son, Agastya.

Natasa's absence from the stadium during Hardik's IPL matches and the lack of a birthday wish from him fueled the speculation. She was recently seen with Aleksander Alex llic, Disha Patani's rumored boyfriend, and responded with a "thank you" when pressed about the divorce rumors by Paparazzi.

Despite these rumours, the couple's silence on the matter may lead to further speculation.