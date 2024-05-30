Mayoral candidate killed during campaign appearance in Mexico

Mexico City, May 30 (IANS/DPA) An aspiring mayor was killed in Mexico, the latest in a string of attacks in the Latin American country ahead of elections.

Alfredo Cabrera, a candidate for the mayoral position in Mexico's Coyuca de Benitez, in the southern state of Guerrero, was shot during a campaign rally on Wednesday.

Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado condemned the "cowardly crime."

Salgado had asked the state prosecutor's office to bring "the full weight of the law against the person or persons responsible," she wrote on social media platform X.

Prosecutors said that they started the investigation into the homicide. They added that the alleged assailant was killed at the scene.

At least 20 people running for office have been killed since September, according to local media.

Presidential, parliamentary and regional elections are due to be held in Mexico on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.