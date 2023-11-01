SpiceJet inducts five leased Boeing 737s into its fleet

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) SpiceJet on Wednesday inducted five leased Boeing 737s (including 3 737 MAX aircraft) into its fleet.

"Today's induction comes shortly after the introduction of three leased Boeing 737s (including 1 737 MAX), reinforcing SpiceJet's determination to expand and diversify its flight services," said a SpiceJet spokesperson.

"The introduction of these aircraft will help the airline launch several exciting new flight routes and services," said the spokesperson.

The airline, which was launched in May 2005, operates over 250 daily flights within India and to international destinations. Its fleet is a mix of aircraft including Boeing 737 Max, Boeing 700 and Q400s.

