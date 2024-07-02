‘Special 26’ crew had a murderer who was picked up by cops, reveals Neeraj Pandey

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', has revealed that the crew of his film ‘Special 26’ starring Akshay Kumar had a murderer.

The director said that the team didn’t know about it until the cops picked him up before the release of the film.

Neeraj engaged in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Reddit ahead of the release of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’.

Starting off his AMA with a video message, he said, “Hi, I am Neeraj Pandey, an Indian film director, producer, and screenwriter. I am excited to answer your questions about all the on-screen, behind-the-scenes stories and my latest project, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' on this Reddit AMA. Let's do it.”

In response to a query about the craziest thing that has ever happened on the sets of his films, the director revealed the fact.

Neeraj wrote: “We had a murderer in our crew when we were shooting for 'Special 26' and we didn’t know until the police picked him up before the release of the film.”

Meanwhile, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar, is scheduled for theatrical release.

However, reports suggest the filmmakers might postpone its release date in light of the box-office success of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

According to the reports, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ could hit screens in the second half of July or early August.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.