Sparks fly at Telangana Congress meet to pick candidates

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) Acrimonious scenes were witnessed at the first meeting of Congress’ Telangana election committee held on Tuesday to pick candidates for coming Assembly elections.

The party's Telangana unit President A. Revanth Reddy and former president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy reportedly had a heated argument during the meeting as the two differed on the issue of two tickets for one family.

Uttam Kumar Reddy wanted Revanth Reddy to make a proposal on the issue. However, Revanth Reddy said the issue would be looked into by the party’s central leadership.

When Uttam Kumar Reddy insisted that as state unit chief, he should make the proposal to the high command, Revanth Reddy asked him not to dictate him.

Irked over this, Uttam Kumar Reddy left the meeting.

The first meeting of Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) lasted for more than three hours at party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan for scrutiny of applications received from the aspirants. A total of 1,006 applications were received from the aspirants for 119 Assembly seats.

The PEC will hold another meeting on September 2 to shortlist the eligible candidates. The names will then be forwarded to the high command for taking a final decision.

Assembly elections are slated to be held in November-December.

