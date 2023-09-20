Spain players agree to end boycott after seven hours of meeting ahead of Nations League

Valencia (Spain), Sep 20 (IANS) Spain's World Cup-winning women's squad agreed to end their boycott after more than seven hours of meeting, involving the players, Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) officials, the National Sports Council, and the women's players' union (FUTPRO).

The boycott ended around 5:00 local time on Wednesday after a meeting between players, RFEF officials, the National Sports Council, and FUTPRO.

"The players have expressed their concern about the need for profound changes in the RFEF, which has committed to making these changes immediately," Spanish Secretary of state for Sports Victor Francos was quoted by Eurosport.

"A joint commission will be created between RFEF, CSD and players to follow up on the agreements, which will be signed tomorrow," he added.

The boycott began after RFEF president Luis Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso following Spain's win over England in the Women's World Cup final last month.

The kiss, which Hermoso said was not consensual, led to Rubiales' resignation, while Spain manager Jorge Vilda was sacked.

On Tuesday, all twenty players who claimed they were boycotting the team reported for training under new coach Montse Tome. However, two of them left the squad citing "personal reasons."

Neither of the players would be sanctioned and it was agreed their identities would remain anonymous.

"The first thing they have been told here has been: whoever is not at ease, does not feel strong enough, should know that neither the federation nor the CSD was going to apply a sanctioning process," Francos said.

Spain is scheduled to debut in the Women's Nations League against Sweden in Gothenburg on Friday, followed by a game against Switzerland in Cordoba on September 26.

The Nations League will determine which teams from Europe qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

