Space infrastructure, geo-intelligence vital for national security: Experts

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Space infrastructure and geo-intelligence are vital for national security, experts said on Saturday, ahead of the Indo-Pacific Geo-Intelligence Forum (IPGF) 2024.

The 14th edition of the IPGF, set to kickstart on Tuesday (June 11), aims to highlight the combined power of geospatial intelligence, space-based assets, and cutting-edge innovation to tackle critical threats in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

The two-day event (June 11-12), to be held in the national capital, will also have an exhibition where industry members can showcase the latest geospatial solutions.

"Space infrastructure and geo-intelligence are vital for developing key capabilities towards national and regional security," said Sanjay Kumar, CEO of Geospatial World.

He added that the "Indo-Pacific region is the new battleground for holding control over world order and resources".

"India is the largest stakeholder of the Indo-Pacific region and equally responsible for protection, prosperity, and peace in this region."

The theme this year is 'Resilient Multi Domain Regional Security, IPGF 2024', and will focus on the convergence of threats and risks across various domains: land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace.

Space and Cyberspace are relatively new domains in this matrix. Advanced geospatial visualisation, space-based intel, concerted outlook, informed decision-making, and broad-level regional collaboration are the only way to tackle these threats.

"The strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific in the volatile global security environment underscores the pivotal role of geospatial technologies in enhancing situational awareness and supporting decision-making," added Lt. Gen(Dr.) AKS Chandele, President, Defence, Internal and Public Safety, Geospatial World.

The event will also highlight key issues across various domains and deliberate upon fostering collaboration, unlocking innovation, and ways to combat tactical and strategic threats through synergy between geospatial intelligence, space applications, and frontier technologies.

Over 500 delegates from more than 200 national and international organisations are expected to participate in the event.

