SP celebrates Akhilesh’s birthday by planting trees, holding ‘bhandaras’

Lucknow, July 1 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday launched a week-long sapling plantation drive and organised ‘bhandaras’ (community feasts) and blood donation camps to mark the 51st birthday of its president Akhilesh Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party is organising a statewide “PDA tree” plantation programme from July 1 to July 7 in every village of the state.

Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement that all the leaders and workers of the party will together plant “PDA trees” in every village.

“Banyan, Peepal and Neem saplings will be planted as PDA trees, which will benefit the environment with social equality-equity every day as a symbol of social justice along with the conservation of the environment,” Chaudhary said.

The Banyan tree which is also known as ‘Vat Vraksh’, represents life and fertility in most Hindu cultures and is seen as an abode of Lord Krishna – the deity of Yaduvanshis. It also has its significance in Jainism, Buddhism and Sikhism.

The Neem tree, apart from its unmatched medicinal qualities, too has a special place in Hindu mythology. It is seen as an embodiment of Goddess Durga who is revered as a symbol of divine energy and protection.

The Peepal tree has a special significance for Dalits, who follow Lord Buddha. Gautam Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment under a Peepal tree.

He said efforts will be made to make the “PDA tree” plantation drive a nationwide movement in the coming time.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh Yadav coined the slogan of PDA — Pichhadha, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (backward, Dalit and minority) — to woo the voters of these communities.

