Southern Railway safety commissioner to probe Madurai train coach blaze

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) Southern Railway Safety commissioner will on Sunday conduct a statutory inquiry in the Madurai train coach blaze in which nine people were charred to death



The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, A.M. Chowdhary will hold the inquiry at the Divisional Railway Manager’s complex, Madurai.

Railways in a statement said that any member of the public who has knowledge about the incident and matter connected with it can write to the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Railway, 2nd Floor, Rail Sanrakasha Bhavan, Bengaluru, 5600023.

There were reports that a gas cylinder that was illegally carried into the tourist coach had burst while the passengers were trying to cook food in the coach leading to the blaze and subsequent deaths.

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services have also constituted a ten-member committee to probe into the train blaze.

--IANS

