Southee sent off in style as NZ clinch huge 423-run win over England

Hamilton, Dec 17 (IANS) Retiring fast bowler Tim Southee received a perfect sendoff from Test cricket as New Zealand clinched an emphatic 423-run triumph over England in the third Test on Tuesday.

It was New Zealand's biggest-ever Test win in terms of runs. While England had already clinched the series with wins in the opening two matches, the victory for New Zealand saw them rise to fourth place in the latest ICC World Test Championship standings.

England, meanwhile, fell to sixth in the standings and behind New Zealand (fourth) and Sri Lanka in fifth.

Southee picked up a pair of wickets during England's second innings to finish his career with 391 Test scalps in 107 Tests, with teammates Mitchell Santner (4-85) and Matt Henry (2-62) doing the majority of the damage to offset half-centuries from Jacob Bethell (76) and Joe Root (54).

Chasing a daunting target of 658, England resumed from the overnight score of 18/2. With Ben Stokes opting not to bat after injuring his hamstring, New Zealand were needed seven wickets to seal the victory.

Root and Bethell made positive progress, bringing up a 50-run partnership inside the first nine overs and went on to put a 104-run stand in just 125 balls as both batters scored fifties.

England's brief spell of dominance in the sun came to an abrupt end when Root was dismissed lbw, missing a sweep off Mitchell Santner. Harry Brook followed soon after, caught in the slip cordon off Will O'Rourke.

However, Bethell continued to counterattack, hitting three boundaries in an O'Rourke over as he surged into the seventies.

Gus Atkinson and Ollie Pope maintained the pressure with the bat until Pope was bowled by Matt Henry after missing a reverse lap. Santner then removed Atkinson, dismissing him while attempting another big hit.

Matthew Potts fell in similar fashion two balls later while Brydon Carse ran out to be stumped comprehensively giving Santner his fourth of the innings and seventh of the match as the visitors were bundled out for 234 in the chase of 658.

Santner was adjudged Player of the Match for his seven wickets and 125 runs across the two innings, while Harry Brook was named Player of the Series for his 350 runs over the three matches.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 347 and 453 (Kane Williamson 156, Daryl Mitchell 60; Jacob Bethell 3-72) beat England 143 and 234 (Jacob Bethell 76, Joe Root 54; Mitchell Santner 4-85) by 423 runs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.