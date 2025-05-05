South Korea's Democratic Party urges court to postpone presidential candidate Lee's remanded trial

Seoul, May 5 (IANS) The Democratic Party (DP) on Monday called on the Seoul High Court to push back the remanded trial of its presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung until after the June 3 election, vowing to use all of its powers to prevent what it called "the judiciary's coup."

The DP's call came as it has been mulling whether to seek the impeachment of Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, after the top court overturned the high court's acquittal of an election law violation case involving Lee on Thursday, sending it back for a remanded trial.

The first session of the trial is scheduled to take place May 15.

"If the high court does not decide to postpone the trial by May 12, (we) will prevent the judiciary's coup from taking place by using all the powers given by the people to the legislative branch," Rep. Yun Ho-jung, a senior official of the DP's election committee, said in a press conference.

May 12 is the date official campaigning starts for the June presidential election

"(We) clearly express our intent to block the high court's trial proceedings," he said, adding that the legislative branch would "make punishments" on behalf of the people if such efforts are hindered.

Yun's remarks suggest that the DP could seek impeaching Chief Justice Cho, Yonhap news agency reported. On Sunday, the DP decided to put off a decision on whether to seek Cho's impeachment after an emergency meeting of its lawmakers.

The DP's call comes as Lee could lose his eligibility to run for office for five years if he receives a finalized sentence of a fine of 1 million won (US$717) or more for violating the election law.

Lee's presidential bid could be jeopardized if the final sentence is confirmed before the June 3 election day.

When asked about the DP's call to push back the trial, Lee told reporters that election campaigns must be ensured in a "fair" way, citing the Constitution.

He also said he would "respect" whatever decision his party makes when asked about the DP's consideration to impeach a Supreme Court justice.

"I believe the party will take the necessary measures in line with the perspective of the people to overcome this insurrection," he said. "I will respect the party's decision on the party's duties."

DP Rep. Park Sung-joon clarified in a radio interview Monday that the party has decided to leave all decisions up to its leadership, rather than putting them on hold.

"There were opinions on considering even impeachment while leaving all possibilities open if the Supreme Court and the high court continues on with unconstitutional and illegal behavior."

