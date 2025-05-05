Inter Milan will give 200% against Barcelona in second leg, says Bastoni

Milan, May 5 (IANS) Inter Milan’s anchor at the back, Alessandro Bastoni, has rallied supporters ahead of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal against FC Barcelona at the iconic San Siro Stadium. With just two games separating Inter from their first UCL triumph since 2010, Bastoni has reassured fans that the team will give 200% against Barcelona.

"We're potentially two games away from lifting the Champions League trophy, we will definitely give more than 110%, we will give 200%. We know that we're in a semifinal, it's not something that happens every year, we really want to play this match, there's a lot of enthusiasm and confidence in our ranks, and we can't wait for tomorrow evening,” said Bastoni in the pre-game conference.

The UEFA Champions League is very important for Inter this season, having undergone a rough patch in recent weeks which has seen them fall three points behind Napoli in the Serie A with just three games remaining in the campaign.

Bastoni said he could not be prouder of the team and believes the team has certainly given it their all.

“I couldn't be more proud of our campaign this year. We are playing a lot of games, and we are always looking to be in the best shape and make our fans happy. We've not had a day off for a while because we're so committed to doing well, we've got to the end, we had a week of poor form, but I can't thank the group enough for everything that they're doing".

After playing in the 3-3 draw away at Barcelona, Bastoni hopes the supporters can give his side the extra edge needed to win a game of such a momentous occasion.

"We will suffer at times tomorrow, like in the first leg, so we will need your support. It'll be 11 vs 11 on the pitch, so they will need to be as loud as possible. We will make sure to be as calm as possible to make the best decisions,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.