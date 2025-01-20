South Korea's 2025 growth outlook to be slashed to 1.6-1.7 pc

Seoul, Jan 20 (IANS) The Bank of Korea (BOK) said on Monday its outlook for South Korea's economic growth this year may be lowered to as low as 1.6 percent due to a political crisis sparked by suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol and weak domestic demand.

The BOK had presented 1.9 per cent growth outlook for 2025 in November. The central bank said it has judged that its forecast may need to be "adjusted to 1.6-1.7 per cent as of January."

"Political uncertainties sparked by the martial law imposition in December and the subsequent impact on the economic sentiment are presumed to cause this year's growth outlook to be slashed by around 0.2 percentage point," the BOK said in a report, reports Yonhap news agency.

The central bank is scheduled to officially announce its revised outlook in February.

"The February figure will depend on the timing of political uncertainties being eased, the government's supportive measures and economic policies of the new U.S. administration," the report read.

The finance ministry earlier forecast the economy to grow 1.8 percent in 2025, pointing to heightened uncertainties at home and abroad.

South Korea's potential growth rate is at 2 percent, and this year may mark the first time ever that the country's yearly growth rate falls below the level.

Last week, the BOK kept its benchmark interest rate frozen at 3 percent to shore up the weak local currency amid political chaos, also assuming a wait-and-see mode ahead of the launch of the second Donald Trump administration.

BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong, however, told a press briefing that the on-hold decision was a tough call given weak growth momentum, and all the board members voiced a need to keep open the possibility of further rate reductions in the next three months.

In December, the National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon pending a final court ruling for his shocking, albeit short-lived, martial law imposition.

Yoon was formally arrested Saturday as an extensive probe has been under way into the incident.

—IANS

na/

