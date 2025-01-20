Expression of interest sought to host World Para Athletics Championship in 2027

Bonn, Jan 20 (IANS) While New Delhi will host the 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships from September 26 to October 5 this year, the international body governing the sport has already launched attempts to seek hosts for the next edition of the event in 2027.

The World Para Athletics has launched the Expression of Interest process for the 2027 World Para Athletics Championships and the 2027 World Para Athletics U20 Championships.

All Expressions of Interest will be reviewed and a preferred host will be identified for each championship in the next couple of months.

Once identified as a preferred host, WPA will engage directly to further explore the feasibility of hosting the event. All organisations that submit an Expression of Interest application will be notified, the World Para Athletics informed in a release on Monday.

The World Para Athletics Championships is the world’s largest single Para sport event. Held biennially, it brings together over 1,000 elite athletes with physical, intellectual, and visual impairments from around the globe to compete in more than 160 track and field medal events.

Beyond the sporting legacy and economic value, the World Para Athletics Championships serves as a powerful platform to promote diversity and inclusion, challenging societal perceptions of persons with disabilities – who represent 15% of the global population.

The World Para Athletics U20 Championships is the junior counterpart to the World Para Athletics Championships. The event offers young athletes with disabilities a unique chance to represent their nations on the global stage.

For host cities, it provides an excellent opportunity to develop and strengthen hosting credentials for future international Para sports events while witnessing emerging stars who will be vying for medals at future Worlds and Paralympic Games. The U20 World Championships also serves as a powerful channel to promote sporting activities among young people with disabilities.

