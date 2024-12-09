South Korean ex-defence minister ordered drone infiltration to Pyongyang in October: Lawmaker

Seoul, Dec 9 (IANS) The South Korean military flew drones over Pyongyang in October at the order of then Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is currently under investigation for his involvement in the martial law declaration, a lawmaker said on Monday.

Citing a tip-off from within the military, Rep. Park Beom-kye of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) made the claim, saying that the alleged drone infiltrations may have been part of preparations for President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration, reports Yonhap news agency.

"The Defence Counterintelligence Command, where former commander Yeo In-hyung -- a junior to Kim at the same high school -- was posted, appears to have planned" the drone dispatch, Park said.

The lawmaker claimed that the project might have been part of preparations for the martial law decree.

In mid-October, North Korea claimed to have discovered unmanned aerial vehicles sent to Pyongyang by South Korea, warning of retaliation if such actions were repeated.

The South Korean military, at that time, refused to confirm the dispatch.

Kim stepped down as defence minister last week over his involvement in Yoon's imposition of martial law, which was lifted several hours later after a parliamentary rejection. He has since been placed under emergency arrest for investigation on treason charges.

Yeo also had his duties suspended for alleged involvement.

The DP lawmaker also raised suspicions that Kim erupted in rage when North Korea sent trash balloons across the border to the South, accusing his military of not firing warning shots toward the North.

He said this suggests that Kim might have tried to provoke a localised conflict with the North.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.