Healthy diets reduce chronic pain: Australian study

Canberra, Dec 9 (IANS) Adopting a healthy diet can reduce the severity of chronic pain, an Australian research has found.

In a new study, researchers from the University of South Australia found a direct link between greater consumption of food within the federal government's Australian Dietary Guidelines and lower levels of body pain, particularly among women, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It's common knowledge that eating well is good for your health and well-being. But knowing that simple changes to your diet could offset chronic pain could be life-changing," Sue Ward, a co-author of the study, said.

Previous research has found that over 30 per cent of people globally suffer from chronic pain, with women and people who are overweight or obese more likely to be affected.

The new study found that higher consumption of core foods -- vegetables, fruits, grains, lean meats, dairy and alternatives -- reduces chronic pain regardless of a person's weight.

"Knowing that food choices and the overall quality of a person's diet will not only make a person healthier but also help reduce their pain levels is extremely valuable," Ward said.

The study found that the effect of healthy diets reducing chronic pain was more prominent for women than for men.

Ward said it is possible that the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of core food groups are what reduce pain, but the team cannot say with certainty whether poorer quality diets lead to more pain or if pain leads to a poorer diet.

