'The Soul of a Nation', a book on Hindu nationalism to hit the stands next month

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The concept of Hindu nationalism remains one of the most discussed, yet least understood ideas of modern times. And, this idea continues to dominate the public discourse despite Hinduism being one of the oldest civilisations in the world, dating back 5,000 years.

A new book titled ‘The Soul of a Nation: Understanding the Hindu Nationalism’ is now all set to debunk many myths and challenge many misconceptions about the pervading Hindu faith.

The book penned by noted author and columnist Arun Anand is set to hit the stands next month and is expected to join the list of best-sellers.

The book offers a rigorous and civilizational perspective on Hindu nationalism, going beyond media cliches and political binaries. It situates the ideology in over 5,000 years of Indian thought, tracing its evolution from ancient philosophy to modern statecraft.

The book makes for an essential study for anyone seeking clarity on a subject that continues to shape India’s future.

The book is also available on online marketing platforms like Amazon.

Notably, ‘The Soul of a Nation: Understanding Hindu Nationalism’ is the first structured and comprehensive analysis of the concept and ideological framework of Hindu nationalism.

Hindu nationalism has largely remained one of the most misunderstood and misrepresented ideas—misconstrued not only by its critics but, ironically, also by many of its proponents. This widespread confusion stems largely from the lack of authoritative texts that examine the subject in a holistic manner.

This book will go a long way in addressing that gap and take the readers, researchers and scholars, as well as policymakers, not just in India but across the world, on an engaging journey, as it will enlighten them about various untouched and unexplored truths, spanning over 5,000 years.

Also, the idea of 'Hindu nationalism’ has emerged as a significant force in Indian politics in the past few decades, and therefore, this makes it more imperative to have a thorough, balanced, and scholarly exploration of the topic.

By articulating Hinduism’s core tenets, The Soul of a Nation will break down the whole concept of Hindu nationalism in a holistic manner.

