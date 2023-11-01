Sophie Turner seen getting cozy with aristocrat amid pending divorce

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (IANS) Actres Sophie Turner reportedly was seen getting cozy with an English aristocrat amid her ongoing divorce from Joe Jonas.

According to the UK Sun, the actress, 27, was seen locking lips with 29-year-old Peregrine 'Perry' John Dickinson Pearson — heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a county in Sussex — Saturday on the streets of Paris in broad daylight, reports pagesix.com.

An eyewitness said they saw the pair at the Gare du Nord railway station “chatting and laughing a lot.”

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London,” the eyewitness claimed.

“He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways.”

Photographs were obtained and published that show the purported couple making out on the sidewalk; however, their faces are not visible in the shot.

For the PDA, Turner had her long hair in a low braid, which she kept under a red baseball cap. She hid her face with black sunglasses and completed her look with a thick, floor-length black coat, patent leather loafers and a slouchy, crossbody Louis Vuitton bag in teal.

The man, for his part, sported gray jeans and Adidas sneakers, a black peacoat and a brown scarf. He, too, donned sunglasses for the smooch.

According to the outlet, the two then went their separate in chauffeur-driven cars before reuniting later at the city’s Stade de France, where the “Game of Thrones” alum made a surprise appearance during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Pearson returned to his Chelsea, West London, pad carrying a suitcase, according to the UK Sun. When asked about the socialite’s purported trip to the City of Love with the 'Dark Phoenix' star, a man at the property told the outlet, “He doesn’t want to comment on anything.”

Jonas, 34, filed for divorce last month after four years of marriage.

Around the same time, Pearson split from King Charles III’s goddaughter, model Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, 27.

Turner and the Jonas Brothers frontman recently settled on a temporary agreement regarding the custody of their two daughters: Willa, 3, and 1-year-old Delphine.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.