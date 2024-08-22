Soon-to-be mom Devoleena shares pics of her 39th birthday: 'Cheers to new beginnings'

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) The soon-to-be mom Devoleena Bhattacharjee is celebrating her 39th birthday on Thursday, and shared some romantic pictures with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh, saying 'cheers to new beginnings and endless possibilities'.

On August 15, Devoleena had announced her pregnancy by performing the 'Panchamrit' ritual, along with her husband and family.

Now on the occasion of her birthday, the actress shared a string of pictures with her husband and furry friend-- her pet dog.

In the photos we can see Devoleena wearing a suit, and is feeding her husband the birthday cake. She is also posing with her dog 'Angel'.

The post is captioned as: "Celebrating another trip around the sun and feeling grateful for all the adventures that lie ahead. Cheers to new beginnings and endless possibilities! Happiest Birthday To Me".

TV actress Deepika Singh commented on the post: "Happy birthday Devo".

Shanwaz also took to his Instagram Stories and posted a cute picture with his ladylove.

In the caption, he wrote: "Happy birthday monuuu".

Devoleena had tied the knot with her gym trainer, Shanwaz in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Devoleena made her acting debut in 2011 with the show ‘Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto’.

She is known for playing Gopi Modi in one of the longest-running TV operas ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’. She also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

The actress is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, and she had participated in the dance reality series ‘Dance India Dance 2’ in 2010.

Devoleena has starred in shows like ‘Laal Ishq’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’, and ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’.

She is currently playing the role of Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in the show ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’.

'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' is a heartfelt family drama about Vaishnavi (Brinda Dahal), an orphan who sees Chhathi Maiyya (Devoleena) as her mother. The show celebrates the triumph of good over evil, emphasizing faith and devotion to Chhathi Maiyya, who guides and protects her devotees.

It also stars Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Aashish Dixit.

It airs on Sun Neo.

