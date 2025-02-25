Sony SAB's ‘Veer Hanuman’ launched with 3D Holographic Sky Projection at Shri Ram Ghat

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Sony SAB's highly anticipated mythological drama, "Veer Hanuman," was launched with a groundbreaking event.

The Ujjain skyline was illuminated with a first-of-its-kind 3D holographic sky projection at Shri Ram Ghat. The 3D holographic projection gave a sneak peek into the show's captivating storytelling.

The cast of "Veer Hanuman," including Mahir Pandhi (Bali & Sugreev), Arav Chowdharry (Kesari), Sayli Salunkhe (Anjani), and Aan Tiwari (Bal Hanuman), graced the occasion. Before the holographic projection, the cast visited a local Hanuman temple to offer prayers and participated in the Aarti ceremony at Shri Ram Ghat.

Talking about the launch, Arav Chowdharry said, "Launching the show amidst so many devotees in Ujjain and being a part of this activity was a surreal experience. The sacred and devotional environment during the moment made it even more special and I loved the energy and the vibe of the city. I am glad I got a chance to be a part of this historical occasion."

Expressing his excitement, Mahir Pandhi added, "Seeing Hanuman’s story up in the sky in Ujjain was an overwhelming experience and an unmatched spectacle. It was a fabulous tribute to the grandeur and devotion that will be seen in the show, and I am glad I could share this moment with so many people who had gathered there."

Reflecting on this incredible feat, Sayli Salunke stated, "During the projection I had goosebumps and felt as if Hanuman ji was blessing us from the sky, and it felt as if Hanuman ji is really present amongst us even today and guiding us in everything we do.”

Aan Tiwari, who plays the role of young Hanuman said, "I have never seen anything like this before. It felt like magic. Seeing myself as Hanuman Ji in the sky made me so happy.”

Premiering on March 11, 2025, "Veer Hanuman" will air Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM on Sony SAB.

