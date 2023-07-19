Sonu Sood shows off jaw-dropping abs in shirtless pics

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood has set the temperature soaring as he flaunted his chiseled physique in a social media post on Wednesday, giving a glimpse of his "mornings", and the hardcore preparation he is undergoing for the upcoming movie 'Fateh'.

In a streak of shirtless photos, Sonu effortlessly posed for the camera, flaunting his sculpted body. In the first picture he is seen working out, wearing only a black jogger.

The second click shows him wearing a blue rugged denim, and showcasing his chiseled abs. Another photo is a monochrome one wherein he is sitting in a chair, deep in thoughts.

Sonu captioned the photos: "My Mornings #Fateh." The post was liked by Sonu's co-star in the movie Jacqueline Fernandez.

The much-awaited action thriller 'Fateh' is based on cybercrime in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra and stars Sonu and Jacqueline as the lead.

Earlier, Sonu had said: "The film is rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that I saw happen to people even during the lockdown."

The movie also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.