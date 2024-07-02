Sonu Sood does crunches, push-ups while watching TV, says meat not required for great physique

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, who is also a fitness aficionado, revealed that he incorporates ab crunches, sit-ups, and push-ups into his routine while watching television.

He also dispelled common myths about diets to make a “great physique”.

"People often have this misconception that you need to have a meaty diet for a great physique, but I've learned it's more about sticking to a disciplined diet rather than snacking on seeds or diving into junk food," he said in a statement.

The 50-year-old star shared the importance of portion control and balanced eating for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He also stressed the significance of staying active throughout the day.

“Even during times like watching TV, I find ways to keep moving with crunches, push-ups, and sit-ups. These simple activities help me stay on my toes and reinforce the importance of being active and healthy," he added.

On the professional front, Sonu is all pepped up about his upcoming film 'Fateh', which he has written, directed, and even bankrolled. The movie revolves around cybercrime and features veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and actress Jacqueliene Fernandez.

Sonu is highly regarded for his humanitarian work, which he commenced during the pandemic and went out of his way to help people in need.

Starting his acting career with the 1999 Tamil film 'Kallazhagar' directed by Bharathi, Sonu swiftly transitioned to Hindi cinema with the 2002 film 'Shaheed-E-Azam'. He has since appeared in numerous notable films, including 'Yuva', 'Athadu', 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'R...Rajkumar', 'Kung Fu Yoga', 'Dabangg', and 'Simmba'.

A keen user of social media, Sonu recently took to Instagram to congratulate Team India after their victory in the T20 World Cup finals against South Africa.

"Proud of our heroes... World Cup champions," he wrote in his congratulatory message.

Before the match, Sonu had predicted India's victory and tweeted, "Congratulations Team India in advance... World Cup is ours #TeamIndia #IndiavsSouthAfrica @cricketworldcup @ICC."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.