Song 'Mouna Sundari' is a beautiful, grooving, romantic & dance number

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 5 (IANS) Renowned Malayalam composer Vidyasagar has released the latest track for actor Indrajith Sukumuran’s upcoming film ‘Marivillin Gopurangal’ titled ‘Mouna Sundari’. A beautiful, melodic, and pop-infused romantic song, this is both a grooving dance number, as well as a powerful love song.

The song infuses elements of pop, rock, classical, folk, and electronic creating a very nice and pleasant sound, while the vocals of singers Karthik, and Mridula Warrier are the driving force behind the track.

Elegant and pleasant, ‘Mouna Sundari’ is both extremely well composed as well as performed with a lot of heart and soul put into it, making it just that much better, particularly for those are fans of romantic songs.

The production on the song is also very typical of most pop productions, having a flair for massive sounds and booming sonic choices. The sound design by itself is atmospheric and greatly blends in with the song.

Vidyasagar is a renowned composer and has composed songs for several big Malayalam films, some of which include ‘Azhakiya Ravanan’, ‘Mahathama’, ‘Pranayavarnangal’, ‘Summer in Bethlehem’, among others.

A romantic drama, most of ‘Marivillin Gopurangal’ details are under wraps though one of its core points was its focus on relationships, parenthood, family norms, social structures, and the modern day Indian family and how they adapt or adjust to century old traditions.

Directed by Arun Bose, ‘Marvillin Gorupurangal’ will release sometime in 2024 and is currently under pre-production phase. The film stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Shruti Ramachandran, Sarjano Khalid, Vincy Sony Aloshious in the lead roles.

