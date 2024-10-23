Sonam Kapoor stuns in all-black, Rhea Kapoor celebrates her style

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Rhea Kapoor is the biggest cheerleader for her sister Sonam Kapoor.

She never misses an opportunity to express her affection for the actress. On Wednesday, Rhea took to her Instagram to share her heartfelt pride and joy as Sonam was named the global ambassador for a renowned fashion house. The producer penned an emotional post, reflecting on Sonam's remarkable journey in the fashion world. Alongside stylish images of Sonam, Rhea wrote, “I’m so proud of my sister and her immense impact on taking Indian fashion global with her love for fashion, passion for the people who work in the industry, and her respect for every aspect of it.”

She added, “Fashion is supposed to be fun and a tool to express yourself while encouraging others to do the same, and no one embodies that with as much brave joie de vivre as @sonamkapoor, from Mumbai to Paris.” In the photos, Sonam is seen wearing two stunning black outfits. Anil Kapoor also shared a sweet note for his daughter Sonam. Today, the iconic French luxury house Dior announced Sonam Kapoor as their ambassador. On the work front, last month, Sonam revealed her next project, Battle for Bittora, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name. Reports indicate that Rhea Kapoor acquired the film rights to the book, and the project will be produced under the Anil Kapoor Films Company banner.

The forthcoming film narrates the story of an animation expert who unexpectedly finds herself competing against a former royal in the elections for Bittora. While attending the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, the ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ actress expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming film adaptation of ‘Battle for Bittora’. Kapoor described her character as beloved and noted that the younger generation might not be as familiar with her, which she views as a unique advantage for the film's appeal.

