NDTV clocks 17 pc revenue growth in Q2 FY25 over strategic digital initiatives

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Leading media channel NDTV on Wednesday reported 17 per cent revenue growth (year-on-year) at Rs 112 crore in the July-September period (Q2 FY25), from Rs 99 crore in the same quarter last year, underscoring the company’s consistent momentum across key business verticals.

This impressive performance is driven by NDTV’s enhanced content strategy, an expanding portfolio of intellectual properties (IPs), and strategic digital initiatives, said the media company.

NDTV’s Whole-time Director and Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia said that the exceptional Q2 performance "underscores our commitment to delivering insightful and actionable news to our audiences worldwide".

"As we continue to grow and innovate, an event like ‘NDTV World Summit’, reflects our ambition to play a pivotal role in shaping conversations that matter on both national and global stages," Sanjay Pugalia added.

NDTV’s digital presence continues to expand at an accelerated pace, reflecting its commitment to delivering high-quality news across languages. In August, the Hindi platform saw a 24 per cent rise in traffic, while the English platform grew by 41 per cent compared to August last year. Further cementing its leadership in the digital space, NDTV’s English YouTube channel captured the highest viewership in the English news category in September, outpacing its competitors.

"This surge in audience engagement highlights NDTV’s ability to resonate with modern consumers through insightful journalism and innovative formats across platforms," said the company.

Subsequent to the quarter, the media house also hosted one of its biggest events 'NDTV World Summit 2024 -The India Century', with Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering the inaugural address, emphasising its importance as a platform for global collaboration, leadership, and innovation. This marquee summit brought together some of the world’s most influential leaders and visionaries to discuss transformative ideas and shape the future across industries.

