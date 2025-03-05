Sonam Kapoor reveals sister Rhea is the only person who can ‘boss her around’

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday note for sister, producer Rhea Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Neerja' actress dropped a beautiful video montage showcasing her precious memories from childhood to the present day with her sister, Rhea. The video compiles a collection of candid moments from family vacations, parties, and get-togethers, offering a glimpse into their close bond over the years. The clip beautifully captures their journey together, highlighting the laughter, love, and adventures they’ve shared.

For the caption, Sonam wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sister, my built-in bestie, and the only person who can boss me around (sometimes)! Work hard, play harder—it’s the theme of our life! You better work, bch! Love you, Rhee Bee ! #WorkBitch #Birthdayprincess.”

Anil Kapoor also shared a heartwarming birthday message for his daughter Rhea, calling her the “number one creative female producer of the Indian film industry. The proud father praised her exceptional achievements, which he says can be backed by facts and box office numbers.

Sharing photos of the films produced by Rhea, the proud daddy wrote, “Happy Birthday, @rheakapoor ! I can proudly say you are The number one creative female producer of the Indian film industry today can prove it with facts and box office numbers theatrically! digitally! and without doubt the top stylist of our country.. understated fearless, creative, and sorry laziest too.”

He added, “From curating timeless stories to redefining style, you do it all with your unique magic. You make our home brighter, our conversations wittier, and our hearts fuller. Keep shining, Boss Woman! Love you always!.”

Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to shower birthday love on the producer. She posted a candid photo of Rhea and captioned it, “The only expression when we are together…….Broooo Happy Birthday producer. I love you.”

Rhea celebrated her special day surrounded by family and loved ones. Her sister, Sonam Kapoor, took to Instagram Stories to share moments from the celebrations, including a video of Rhea blowing out candles and cutting her birthday cake.

