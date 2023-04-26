Sonakshi Sinha's web debut 'Dahaad' teaser has her playing feisty cop

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming streaming series 'Dahaad' was unveiled on Wednesday. It shows Sonakshi Sinha as a feisty cop who's on the hot pursuit of a serial killer as the latter is on the run after killing several women in Rajasthan.

Actor Vijay Varma of 'Gully Boy' fame also makes an appearance in the teaser towards the end with only his eyes visible but they're enough to do the talking.

The series marks the digital debut of Sonakshi with the teaser diving deeper into the case unveiling the suspected murders of 27 women, with no complaints or witnesses.

Talking about the show, creator, director, and co-producer Reema Kagti said in a statement, "Dahaad has been a truly rewarding experience. This series is extremely special for all of us and has been brought to life masterfully by Sonakshi, Vijay, Gulshan and Soham. The response that we received for the series at Berlinale 2023 was very promising and we are looking forward to bringing this series to our audiences across the globe".

The eight-part crime drama starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati (played by Sinha) is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Producer, Excel Entertainment, said, "Dahaad's thrilling storyline and incredible performances are the true standouts of the crime drama. The world that Reema and Zoya had envisioned for this story, truly required grit and coherence; and they have delivered that in spades."

Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the series is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby and Executive Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar along with Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Dahaad features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead. The series will soon drop on Prime Video.

