Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal celebrate Xmas amidst koalas, kangaroos

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Star couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are celebrating Christmas in Australia amidst kangaroos and koalas.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram stories, where she posted an array of pictures of the cuddly animals. In one image, the couple are seen posing for a selfie, with kangaroos in the backdrop.

Sonakshi wrote: “Kangarooooos.”

She then shared a picture of a koala resting on a tree and wrote: “Cutie koala.”

In the last image in the stories section was the couple lovingly posing next to a Christmas tree. She used a “Merry Christmas” sticker on the picture.

The couple has been regularly updating about their adventures in Australia. Recently, Sonakshi’s husband Zaheer asked for help to convince his “wife” to bungee jump with him.

Zaheer took to Instagram stories, where he shared a video of the two sitting in the back seat of the car.

Zaheer said: “Guys I need help convincing my wife to bungee jump today with me. Please, Please, Please.”

Sonakshi was heard saying: “No no no” to which Zaheer replies: “I’ll convince her.”

On Sunday, Zaheer played a funny prank on Sonakshi by pushing her into the water when she least expected it.

Sonakshi too had shared a fun video on her Instagram, which began with Sonakshi walking toward the shoreline, enjoying the waves as she stands still. Zaheer sneakily pushes her into the water, leaving the actress bursting into laughter on the beach.

Sonakshi captioned the post, “Shanti se ek video bhi nahi lene dega yeh ladka.”

After dating for over seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, made it official by getting married on June 23, 2024. The couple chose a private civil marriage.

Before getting married,the couple met at a party by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, lived together for a year.

They were first seen together onscreen in the 2022 film "Double XL," revolving around two plus-size women, one from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh and one from urban New Delhi, who discover themselves as they navigate life, celebrate female friendship, and embrace body positivity, breaking the myth that beauty corresponds to size.

