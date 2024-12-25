Mallika heaps praise on Kapil Sharma: His humour brought an infectious joy

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actress Mallika Sherawat said that she loved shooting with Kapil Sharma for his show and added that the comedian’s humour brought joy to all.

Mallika took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video. In the clip, the actress could be seen getting dressing up, rehearsing her lines and posing with the cast and crew of the show.

“Loved shooting with @kapilsharma for the Great Indian Kapil show, it was such a unique & refreshing experience full of laughter & Happiness… Kapil’s humor brought an infectious joy for all of us,” she wrote as the actress praised Kapil.

Earlier this month, Mallika replied to a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, who asked: “I dont care of any plastic surgeons/botox/diet except for that is treating #mallikasherawat!! I want that fitness/ cosmetic/ diet/ yoga trainer.”

To which, the actress shared: “My secret is leading a satvik disciplined life devoid of late night parties, alcohol and cigarettes. Try to sleep by 9pm and you will look like a million bucks,” she wrote.

On the work front, Mallika was last seen on screen in “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” starring Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Raaz and Triptii Dimri. The film follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir. It all seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.

Mallika first stepped into the limelight in 2002 with the film “Jeena Sirf Merre Liye”, where she was credited as Reema Lamba.

Her journey to stardom began in 2000, when she got the title of a sex symbol courtesy her performance in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Murder," a 2004 romantic thriller.

The actress was then seen in the West with movies such as “Hisss” and “Politics of Love”.

Her credits also include movies including “Khwahish”, “Bachke Rehna Re Baba”, “Pyaar Ke Side Effects”, “Aap Ka Suroor - The Real Love Story”, “Welcome" and “Kis Kis Ki Kismat” among many others.

