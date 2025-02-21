Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpse from Salman’s nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s album launch

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently shared glimpses from the album launch event of Salman Khan’s nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri.

The launch event, held in Dubai to celebrate Ayaan’s musical debut, saw several notable faces from the industry in attendance, including Sonakshi herself, who took to social media to share her excitement. On her Instagram, the 'Akira' actress posted a series of photos where she is seen posing with Ayaan and her husband Zaheer Iqbal. Sinha wore a stylish blue-colored outfit that she styled with statement earrings.

For the caption, the 'Heeramandi' actress wrote, “Flew to Dubai just to let this guy know how proud we are of him!!! @ayaanagnihotri - AGNI is here with #UniversalLaws… check it out, show lots of love.”

Interestingly, Salman Khan is also in Dubai to launch Ayaan’s debut music track, “Universal Laws,” which is released on February 20.

Ayaan, known by his stage name Agni, has made his debut as a singer, composer, and rapper with his track "Universal Laws.”A source close to the development revealed that Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma, Bobby Deol, and several other stars will be in attendance, making it one of the most star-studded musical launches of the year.

After its star-studded launch in Dubai, “Universal Laws” will be available worldwide on Agni’s official YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.

Ayaan Agnihotri, the son of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, had previously collaborated with his uncle Salman Khan on the track “You Are Mine,” composed by Vishal Mishra.

In an interview with IANS, Ayaan shared that the song had been in the works for some time with Salman and Vishal, who had even shot a music video and were nearing the final stages of its release. However, Salman felt that the track could benefit from a little extra flair before it was finalized.

He went on to reveal that Salman had called Alvira, asking if Ayaan could perform the rap for the 8-bar section of the song. “I told them that I would love to do it. So, I wrote 2 versions of rap on the 8-bar section. Mamu heard it and liked it and asked me to go and meet Vishal and meet him. I wrote both the verses in 20 minutes.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.