Shruti Haasan on her Bangalore performance for WPL: There are so many inspirations

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Shruti Haasan is all set to perform at the third edition of The Women’s Premier League. The diva will be taking the stage at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians showdown.

Talking about her performance, Shruti Haasan revealed, "The performance at WPL is just a dance performance—I won’t be singing this time. But it’s a mix of all my songs through the years, and it’s been amazing. I am dancing only on stage after ages, just happy to be dancing and celebrating my own songs after so many years."

The 'Salaar' actress further opened up about her inspiration for stage performances like these. She shared, "There are so many inspirations when it comes to stage performances. When I was younger, it was always Madonna, Pink, and Gwen Stefani—those were the artists I looked up to while growing up. But over time, I’ve seen so many incredible Indian musicians owning the stage and doing amazing work."

The stunner added, "I love watching Sunidhi Chauhan on tour—she’s incredible. And the fact that Asha Ji still sings is so inspiring. There are just so many incredible women from all over the world who keep inspiring me to stay on stage."

Shruti Haasan went on to explain how she balances working as a musician and an actor. She described, "Balancing performing on stage as a musician and acting can be a bit difficult. Acting schedules take up a lot of time—shooting a film takes much longer, and there is a lot of travel involved, and then the same goes for rehearsing with the band and touring. It’s always a balancing act, but it’s one I’m happy to be a part of. I have one life, and I’d love to do all the things I love."

Shruti Haasan's performance at The Women’s Premier League is expected to include bangers like "Aazma", "Cinema Chupistha Mama", and "Junction Lo", along with her latest hit "Disco" from "Coolie", composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

