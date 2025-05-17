Sonakshi Sinha finds hubby Zaheer Iqbal ‘too much cute’ when he’s sleeping

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable picture of her husband Zaheer Iqbal while he was sleeping.

Sonakshi took Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of Zaheer sleeping on the couch. The actor could be seen wearing a denim shirt paired with dark pants as he slept on the couch.

Heaping praise on her husband: “Tooo much cute.”

Earlier this month, Sonakshi came out in support of content creator Kusha Kapila after she boldly responded to a troll who left an obscene comment on her recent vacation photos.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram stories to applaud, sharing Kusha’s post, the actress wrote, “Well done on calling out these low lives @kusha kapila!! I think we al need to name and shame them…hazaar gaali padegi, Instagram spam ho jayega aur nani yaaad aa jayegi.(sic)”

Kapila wrote, “Satyam ki wajah se kitney logon ki mental health kharab rehti hogi. I offer to pay for two years worth of therapy and inner work for you so you don't feel compelled to show your darindigi at the sight of a happy woman. Write to me on thaapadmarungi@sudharjasaale.com (sic).”

Work-wise, Kusha made her acting debut in 2020 with Karan Johar’s “Ghost Stories.” Since then, she has appeared in numerous projects, including the shows “Masaba Masaba”, “Life Hill Gayi” and the film “Sukhee,” among others.

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen “Jatadhara,” a supernatural fantasy thriller, marks Sonakshi Sinha’s highly anticipated debut in the Telugu film industry. The first look of the actress from the movie was revealed on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the film also stars Sudheer Babu and is produced by Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, and Shivin Narang under the Zee Studios banner.

