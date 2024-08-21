Sonakshi Sinha expresses love to husband Zaheer Khan in creative way

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha had the most unique way of expressing love to her husband Zaheer Khan and it involved ice cream.

Sonakshi took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a dessert which had “I love you more than ice cream” written on it.

The description read: “Everyone needs a cutie like you to laugh with, cuddle upto, and make really bad decisions with. We’re like a tiny (but mighty) little gang. If you haven’t noticed already, I think you’re pretty cool. Honey, honestly, you complete me xo.”

Tagging her husband in the picture, she wrote: “Its true.”

Sonakshi and her longtime beau Zaheer got married in a civil ceremony on June 23. They had their families and close friend around them during their intimate wedding.

A glitzy follow-up party was hosted for their friends and close ones at Shilpa Shetty’s luxurious restaurant, Bastian.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen starring alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in 'Kakuda', a horror comedy set in a curse-inflicted village in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

The film, in which Sonakshi plays a double role, tells the story of a bizarre ritual that requires the opening of a dummy door of each house every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. Failure to comply invites the wrath of Kakuda or Gullak, who punishes the man of the house.

She will next be seen in the film “Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness”, directed by Kussh Sinha. Sonakshi will be seen starring alongside names such as Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, Suhail Nayyar. The film was shot across London and other picturesque locales of the UK.

The film is produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Film, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films, and Dinesh Gupta.

