Sonakshi pens an appreciation post for hubby Zaheer

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha used social media to pen an appreciation post for hubby Zaheer Iqbal.

The 'Heeramandi' actress shared some love-struck photographs with Zaheer on her Instagram. While Sonakshi posed in a white spaghetti top, Zaheer accompanied her in a black shirt with a matching T-shirt underneath.

Showering love on her husband, Sonakshi wrote, "A day without laughter, is a day wasted! Safe to say I haven’t wasted even one day since I met this guy...Last pic says it all… at least we have 2 good pictures in us before the giggles kick in."

Last week, Sonakshi revealed the secret to her glowing skin. She posted a clip on her IG where she was seen doing her skincare. Next, we saw Zaheer coming from behind and leaving his wife scared. Sonakshi's reaction made Zaheer laugh out loud.

Sonakshi mentioned in the caption, "The secret to my glowing skin".

Talking about her professional commitments, Sonakshi is currently busy shooting for her next, "Jatadhara".

The intense first-look poster of Sonakshi featured her with elaborate traditional jewelry, including a golden headpiece, bangles, and rings.

Sonakshi's bold makeup was completed with dark kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi, and a tilak on her forehead.

Her fierce look was intensified as she covered part of her face with her hand, adorned with rings and long nails.

The tagline on the poster read, "A Force of Strength and Power."

The project will mark Sonakshi's Telugu debut, alongside Sudheer Babu. Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the film will star Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij in significant roles, along with others.

In addition to this, Sonakshi will also be seen romancing husband Zaheer in the upcoming project "Tu Hai Meri Kiran." Made under the direction of Karan Rawal and Sanjana Malhotra, the film marks their second on-screen pairing after the 2022 laughter ride "Double XXL."

Sonakshi's lineup further includes, “Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness."

