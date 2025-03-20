Nitish Kumar, Rabri Devi engage in war of words over law and order in Bihar Legislative Council

Patna, March 20 (IANS) A heated exchange of words took place in the Bihar Legislative Council between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday.

The confrontation arose during a debate on the state's law and order situation, with opposition party members, including Rabri Devi, vocally protesting and raising slogans in the well of the House.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attempted to address the concerns, urging opposition party members to return to their seats and assured that appropriate action would be taken against any incidents of crime in the state.

However, the Opposition's uproar persisted.

In response to Rabri Devi's criticism, CM Nitish Kumar retorted by referencing her ascent to the chief ministerial position in 1997, stating, "Her husband (Lalu Prasad) made her the Chief Minister when he was placed under suspension."

This comment alluded to Lalu Prasad's resignation following a CBI charge sheet in the fodder scam, after which Rabri Devi assumed charge as the Chief Minister.

This incident marks the third occasion during the current Assembly session where CM Nitish Kumar and Rabri Devi have engaged in verbal war of words within the State Legislative Council.

The Assembly session further escalated when Minister Ashok Choudhary accused senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders of involvement in kidnapping for ransom during their tenure.

This accusation prompted a vehement response from Rabri Devi, who reminded Choudhary of his past association with her Cabinet and accused him and his wife of involvement in such activities.

Amid the turmoil, Bihar Legislative Council Chairman, Awadhesh Narain Singh, admonished the Opposition for disrupting the Assembly proceedings and emphasised the importance of maintaining decorum within the House.

He expressed his dismay over derogatory remarks and urged legislative members to refrain from unparliamentary language to ensure the council's effective functioning. At one point, the Chairman asked the Opposition lawmakers to walk out of the House.

The Opposition, primarily RJD members, raised slogans against the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order.

While protesting, RJD leaders shouted slogans in the House. This led to strong objections from State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Chaudhary, who demanded that video footage of the session be reviewed.

Chaudhary insisted that if the Opposition used the word "sycophant" against the Assembly Speaker, it would be a serious parliamentary offence.

Reacting to Minister Vijay Chaudhary, RJD MLC Abdul Bari Siddiqui, asked, "How can such a word be used for the Chair?"

Siddiqui added that if the word 'sycophantism' was found offensive, regret was expressed for it.

Following the uproar, Opposition members briefly walked out of the House.

