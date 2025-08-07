Somy Ali recalls how Sanjay Dutt made her feel comfortable while shooting for 'Andolan'

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actress Somy Ali recalled her experience of facing the camera for her 1995 release "Andolan", opposite Sanjay Dutt.

She revealed that her nightmare was being an actress in the 90s when films were full of songs and dances, while not being formally trained in dance.

"I wasn’t taught dance as many actors are in their childhoods in India. It’s cultural & not only did I not have the training, I simply couldn’t catch the beat or hear it. Like I said, special skill," Somy admitted.

She added that only Saroj Khan (Master ji) could make her dance, as she was terrified of her (Lol).

However, fortunately, for her, her co-star was Sanjay. She stated that she was extremely nervous while shooting for the song "Dil Toh Khoya hai Yahin pe Kahin pe," but as it turned out, she was wrong.

"Sanju is the most real, honest, kindest, & down to earth star ever. Similar to Jaggu dada, he’s an actor ‘for the people’ that walk the streets to get from point A to point B. Sanju doesn’t have a mean bone in his bod," Somy wrote on her IG.

She remembered, "He was extra nice to me and made me so comfortable that I was not at all nervous. Within five minutes of his talking to me about the U.S. and how much time he had spent there, I was way calmer."

Somy further revealed that during the "Dil Toh Khoya hai Yahin pe Kahin pe" shoot, Sanjay could see that she was freaking out and hence, he came up to her to break the ice and struck up a conversation to put her at ease.

He said, “don’t worry I can’t dance either. Just relax and have fun, considering we both are terrible at it,” making Somy laugh, and calming her nerves in no time.

"I still have these memories like it was yesterday. Excellent co-star, & an amazingly kind & generous person," he added.

Somy also shared that she had the opportunity to meet with Dutt Saab (Sunil Dutt) as her father’s friend was Dutt Saab’s very close friend.

