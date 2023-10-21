Soldier injured in sniper fire from Pakistan side along LoC

Srinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) A soldier was injured in sniper fire from the Pakistan side along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Keran sector late Friday night.

“Pakistan Army fired a sniper shot at an Indian army post in the Keran sector on Friday evening. Soldier Saurav Kumar was wounded in this incident. He was airlifted to the army’s 92-base hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

“Doctors described the soldier’s condition as out of danger and stable," the officials added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.