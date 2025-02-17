Sohum Shah’s ‘Crazxy’ trailer promises a taut thriller

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming ‘Crazxy’ starring Sohum Shah was unveiled on Monday, and it guarantees a crazy ride. The trailer takes the vibe of the film’s teaser a notch above. It promises a fresh, unique, and unique concept to the big screen.

Sohum Shah breaks new ground with ‘Crazxy’ in the thriller genre with its slick visuals, dynamic cinematography, and edge-of-the-seat thrills, promising audiences a crazy ride.

The film is written and directed by Girish Kohli, and is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer.

Earlier, a crew member has revealed an interesting incident when the team witnessed a theft of a large sum of money, the catch being that the thief stole fake currency used for the filming. However, the thief returned the money when they realised the mistake.

During the shoot in a remote village , the crew used fake currency notes as part of the film’s plot. However, during a break, the notes were stolen by unknown villagers, leaving the team in shock.

Speaking about the incident, a crew member shared, “We were in the middle of an intense shoot when we realized that the fake money we were using had vanished. At first, we were confused, but then we understood that some villagers had mistaken it for real cash”.

Realising what had happened, the crew quickly made an announcement in the village, clarifying that the stolen money was fake and meant only for filming. In a bizarre turn of events, just hours after the announcement, the notes reappeared in the exact spot they had been taken from.

The amusing incident quickly became a talking point among locals and fans, with many joking about the irony of the situation.

‘Crazxy’ is set to arrive in cinemas on February 28, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.