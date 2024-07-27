Soha celebrates 10 yrs of engagement with Kunal in Paris: This city will always have my heart

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is currently on a family vacation in Europe with her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, on Saturday shared pictures from their holiday, reminiscing about their engagement in Paris 10 years ago.

Taking to Instagram, Soha, who has 3.7 million followers, posted a series of photos featuring Kunal and their daughter Inaaya.

The first picture shows the couple holding each other and posing on the picturesque streets of Paris.

Soha is wearing a black top, blue flared jeans, and a grey coat, while Kunal looks dapper in a plain white T-shirt and green trousers, accessorised with a red cap and a silver chain.

Other photos show the couple exploring the majestic city.

One picture features their daughter Inaaya placing a candle in a church, and another captures the iconic Eiffel Tower.

The post is captioned: "Ten years ago, almost to this day, we got engaged in Paris, and this city will always have my heart (and my toothbrush, which I left behind at the hotel)."

The couple, who started dating in 2009, got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015.

On the work front, Soha, the younger sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, is known for her roles in movies like 'Rang De Basanti', 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Tum Mile', 'Tera Kya Hoga Johnny', and 'Saheb', 'Biwi Aur Gangster Returns'. She has also appeared in web series like 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' and 'Hush Hush'.

Kunal has worked in movies such as 'Raja Hindustani', 'Kalyug', 'Traffic Signal', 'Golmaal 3', 'Blood Money', 'Golmaal Again', 'Lootcase', and most recently 'Madgaon Express'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.