Soha Ali Khan stuns in "Vintage Elegance" in her latest photoshoot

Mumbai Sep 2, (IANS) Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan has always been admired for her style, and her latest photoshoot that screams vintage is proof of how Khan is rightly known for being classy, modern and graceful.

The actress recently unveiled a striking vintage-inspired look where she was seen donning a timeless black and white ensemble. Styled with retro glamour, she was seen wearing a ruffled headpiece and a sequined outfit complemented by elegant black gloves. Her soft curls, winged eyeliner and minimal makeup highlighted a natural beauty, giving her the aura of a 1950s diva.

Alongside being graceful and classy, Soha is equally known for her dedication to fitness. The fitness enthusiast has constantly shared glimpses of her intense workout routines on her social media account. From functional training to strength building, Soha makes sure to keep her sessions versatile. Soha Ali Khan had recently revealed how she integrates as many as 10 different workouts into her regime, ranging from yoga and Pilates to HIIT, ensuring her body gets a balanced workout.

The "Rang De Basanti" actress is always open to trying new trends and going by the same, Soha recently experimented with the much-hyped "ghee-coffee" shot. Sharing her honest review with fans on her social media account, she was seen preparing the ghee-coffee shot and admitted that while it gave her an initial energy boost, the routine was not something she could fully commit to in the long run.

Beyond being an actress and a fitness freak, Soha is a doting mother to her little baby girl, Inaaya Kemmu. Khan often shares adorable moments of the mother-daughter time on her social media account, which is loved by her fans. Soha, who follows Islam, married actor Kunal Kemmu, who practises Hinduism, but as parents, both of them make sure to teach their daughter the importance of every religion and celebrate every festival, irrespective of the origin, with utmost love and warmth.

